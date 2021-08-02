Other No-No’s On a Plane

TikToker Tommy Cimato, who is a flight attendant, spoke to his over 160,000 followers about things you should consider while on an airplane.
“Do not fall asleep or lean your head on the window,” he said. “You are not the only that has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window.”
In the same lane, Cimato warns against wearing shorts on a flight as well. “It’s the same thing as the window! You never know how clean it’s gonna be, so if you have pants, you’re gonna have less germs.”
Cimato says you should flush the toilet with a napkin instead of your bare hands and encourages travelers to drink at least 16 ounces of water during a flight.