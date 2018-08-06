During August, “Power of Sports” profiles college football teams and notable coaches’ efforts off the field to make a difference in their community.

The episode highlights University of Nebraska former head coach, Tom Osborne, and his mentoring organization called TeamMates. The school-based mentoring program provides support to kids by pairing them with mentors over the course of the academic year. Through activities spanning board games, crafts, sports or one-on-one conversations, mentors provide guidance to students as they navigate their way through their academic careers.

The series also features a one-on-one interview with University of Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban. In the interview, Saban talks about his Nick’s Kids Foundation. The organization supports local youth by promoting their education through juvenile delinquent centers, first-generation scholarships, community centers in church communities and more.

Notable college football teams are also recognized for their efforts to continually give back to the community. Student athletes from Texas A&M and the University of Oklahoma started their summer by serving kids in Haiti through Mission of Hope, Haiti. Inspired by former offensive lineman Andrew Carter and his struggle with acoustic neuroma, the University of Illinois also helps people with rare diseases. Auburn University’s athletic department partnered with Auburn’s BraveHeart Center for Place and Purpose to rally behind their inclusive health and wellness program that supports of young adults facing moderate to severe disabilities. “Social Spotlight” includes contributions from Iowa State and the University of Tennessee.

The College Football USA episode will air throughout the month of August on FOX Sports affiliates nationwide.

The post Osborne Philanthropy Part Of National TV Feature appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.