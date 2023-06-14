Original Slipknot vocalist performing ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ on tour

Original Slipknot vocalist Anders Colsefni has announced a tour of Australia, during which he’ll be performing the ‘Knot’s 1996 debut demo, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., in full.

The outing, dubbed the Nu Metal Mayhem tour, kicks off in October and also features Waylon Reavis, former lead singer of the similarly masked metal band Mushroomhead, which had a feud with Slipknot back in the day.

“For the first time in history lead singers from rival bands, Slipknot and Mushroomhead, will share the stage together, ending the legendary feud that has been waged in press and across social media for twenty five years,” a press release declares.

Colsefni joined Slipknot in 1995 as the band was being formed by percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, drummer Joey Jordison and bassist Paul Gray. When current Knot frontman Corey Taylor joined the band in 1997, Colsefni moved to percussion and backing vocals before leaving the group later that year.

