Oregon Man Stopped On I-80, Pot and THC Cartridges Recovered

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized 83 pounds of weed during a traffic stop on I-80 at the Waverly exit Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said an SUV was driving on the shoulder going heading east. Deputies pulled him over and could smell marijuana coming from the car.

The 83 pounds of marijuana were found in six duffel bags, plus there were 28 one-gram cartridges of THC.

They arrested 27-year-old Anthony Mayfield of Medford, Oregon for possession of a criminal substance with intent to deliver.

