Opening Night With Husker Hoops Is Sold Out

(KFOR News Sept. 13) Pinnacle Bank Arena will be rocking on Friday, Sept. 27, as the Nebraska Ticket Office announced Friday afternoon that Opening Night with Husker Hoops is officially sold out.
Approximately 12,500 tickets have been reserved by fans eager to see the Huskers and first-year coach Fred Hoiberg take the PBA court for the first time. To accommodate initial fan demand for the event, the 200 and 300-levels of Pinnacle Bank Arena were opened up last month, but seats in those sections have now been completely reserved, two weeks prior to the event.
“There is a lot of excitement for the start of basketball season, and selling out Pinnacle Bank Arena for Opening Night is a credit to our fans,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We hope to make Opening Night an annual tradition for Husker basketball program, and our team will be excited to perform in front of a sold-out crowd in two weeks.”
The Sept. 27 Opening Night festivities will be the largest preseason basketball event in Pinnacle Bank Arena since the Huskers moved in the building, nearly doubling the open house when the arena opened in 2013.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m. The night includes introductions of the men’s and women’s teams, a 20-minute men’s scrimmage on the new Pinnacle Bank Arena court and other contests before hip-hop recording star Rick Ross will close the evening with a performance.
Opening Night with Husker Hoops begins a busy weekend on campus, as the Husker football team takes on Ohio State in Memorial Stadium the following day.