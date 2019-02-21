Open Houses On Sales Tax Ballot Issue

The City invites the public to attend four public open houses in every quadrant of the City to learn more about the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase that will be on the April 9 ballot. If approved, the six-year sales tax increase would generate about $13 million a year for City street repair and construction, including neighborhood street repair across the City.

The public is invited to attend one or all of these open houses:

Tuesday, February 26 , 5 to 7 p.m., Belmont Elementary School Cafeteria, 3425 N. 14th Street

, 5 to 7 p.m., Belmont Elementary School Cafeteria, 3425 N. 14th Street Wednesday, February 27 , 5 to 7 p.m., Irving Middle School Cafeteria, 2745 S. 22nd Street

, 5 to 7 p.m., Irving Middle School Cafeteria, 2745 S. 22nd Street Tuesday, March 5 , 6 to 8 p.m., Lux Middle School Cafeteria, 7800 High Street

, 6 to 8 p.m., Lux Middle School Cafeteria, 7800 High Street Wednesday, March 6, 5 to 7 p.m., Dawes Middle School Cafeteria, 5130 Colfax Avenue.

The open houses will feature informational displays about street conditions and transportation funding. City staff and members of the consultant team will be available for questions. No formal presentations are planned.

City Communications is working with Olsson and Bullhorn Communications on the public education effort. In addition to the open houses, the work includes inserts in Lincoln Water System bills, educational advertisements using Lincoln media and presentations to community organizations. Bullhorn Communications has experience in ad development and placement for transportation issues.

“When you talk about streets and taxes, people want to know the facts,” said Mayor Chris Beutler. “The public education effort is extremely important so that residents have the information they need about our streets and about the ballot issue to make an informed decision.”

The LincolnOnTheMove.com website is being updated with current information, including a frequently asked questions link and information on transportation revenues and expenditures.

