Open House Scheduled for Aug. 7 for 17th Street Improvements

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–An open house has been scheduled for Aug. 7 from 5:30pm to 7pm at Bennett Martin Library’s auditorium to discuss the street improvement and water main project along 17th Street from “A” Street to “S” Street.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says the project will cover about 1.3 miles of roadway. The improvements include a mill and overlay of the existing surface and base repairs, joint and crack sealing, public utility adjustments, pavement marking and inlet top replacements.

This is part of the six-year “Lincoln On The Move” street investment effort to improve Lincoln streets. LTU officials say there’s an additional $96-million dedicated to street projects through 2025.