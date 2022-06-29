Open House For South Lincoln Intersections Project Set For June 30th
(KFOR NEWS June 29, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) invites the public to an open house Thursday, June 30, regarding planned intersection improvements at South 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Southwest High School gym, 7001 South 14th Street. The public may park in the main parking lot and enter the building using the school’s front doors.
The public is encouraged to make suggestions or express concerns regarding the proposed project. Design information will be displayed. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and receive comments. Comments may be submitted online at lincoln.ne.gov/14tholdcheney until July 14.
As one of the busiest intersections in Lincoln, 14th Street and Old Cheney Road handles over 40,000 cars per day. By 2045, traffic is projected to increase 30% to over 52,000 cars per day. The project proposal includes the conversion of the existing five-way signalized intersection to a simplified multimodal intersection that improves safety, capacity, and offers a variety of transportation options.
The at-grade intersection would serve Warlick Boulevard to the southwest, South 14th Street to the north and south, and Old Cheney Road to the east. A section of Old Cheney Road would be closed between the existing connection to Warlick Boulevard and Salt Valley View. A new three-lane connector roadway is proposed between Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard on the southwest side of Christ Place Church.
Project features include:
- New sidewalks and pedestrian connections
- Increased traffic flow and capacity to serve more vehicles
- New traffic signals
- Improved drainage system
- New and improved trail crossings
- Accommodations for future growth
The improvement project is estimated to cost $26.4 million and expected to be completed in 2025.
For more information on this meeting or the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/14tholdcheney or contact Danielle Vachal, LTU, at 531-289-8211 or [email protected].
