Online Unemployment Applications Urged
Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin encouraged workers and businesses to use the online resources available through theDepartment of Labor as they respond to COVID-19.
“We understand this is a time of uncertainty for all Nebraskans, and we are here to support workers and employers as they navigate this challenging situation,” said Commissioner Albin.
Unemployment Insurance Benefits
Any worker who find themselves with a paycheck due to COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits. Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. The NEworks mobile app is available to download for free.
On Tuesday Governor Pete Ricketts announced that, from March 22 through May 2, NDOL would be waiving the requirement to search for work, as well as the requirement to serve an unpaid waiting week once eligibility is determined. Employers whose workers file claims tied to COVID-19 will also not be charged for those benefits. Nebraska’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund will instead be used.
Short-Time Compensation
In addition to regular unemployment insurance benefits, employers also have the option of utilizing Short-Time Compensation (STC). The Short-Time Compensation program helps prevent layoffs by allowing employers to uniformly reduce affected employees’ hours by 10 to 60 percent while permitting the employees to receive a prorated unemployment benefit.
Assistance
Albin advised that, due to high call volume, unemployment insurance questions should be emailed to the Labor Department, and should include contact information. Live chat assistance is available on the Labor Department website also
He emphasized that there is no requirement to visit a job center to file for unemployment. He added that the job centers are practicing social distancing to protect the health of both customers and State employees.