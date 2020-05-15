ONLINE SOCIAL JUSTICE EVENT SET FOR MAY 19
The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights (LCHR) will host an online Social Justice event to honor civil rights leader Malcolm X’s birthday Tuesday, May 19.
The free event will be from 11 a.m. to noon at facebook.com/LCHRNebraska and feature performances and a discussion about hope, positivity and Malcolm X’s contributions to society.
This event is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, Lincoln Public Schools, Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department and the City of Lincoln.
For more information on LCHR visit humanrights.lincoln.ne.gov.