One Year with the ‘Rona

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a whole year since we first went into lockdown. It’s been the longest and the fastest year of my life.
In the very beginning, I remember having a hard time trying to be normal on the air with you all. We were collectively going through this crazy thing, but we all agreed that 104.1 the Blaze should remain a place where listeners could come for a moment of respite from the craziness of the world.
As the weeks went on, we learned allllll about working-from-home (home offices were so 10 years ago!), Zoom happy hours, socially distanced outdoor neighbor gatherings, and all the reasons and people we found to stay home for.
We found a new normal in the midst of chaos. Some of us (myself included) even found some time to slow down and take in the small moments with close family, pets and the gorgeous weather.
Now, as Spring is starting to… spring, I’m reminded of the many (needed) walks around the block, the feeling of camaraderie mixed with paranoia, and how to get creative with masks and ease tensions at the grocery store.
And this was before all the political drama!
Anyways, I hope you’re well, Blaze Army. We’ve gotten through this together and we’ll continue to persevere with a little help from our friends.
