One Taken Into Custody Following Crash Near Bryan East Campus
KFOR NEWS March 14, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – One person was taken into custody following a crash that ended with a large police presence on the northeast side of Bryan East Campus early Monday morning.
According to a 10/11 reporter on the scene, multiple police cruisers were on scene near 52nd & A Streets. A Street in both directions was closed to traffic between Cotner and 56th for a time, but has since reopened.
Details surrounding the crash are unclear.
A woman was taken into custody by officers just before 4 a.m., our reporter witnessed. That followed a standoff that last for an unknown length of time.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue was also on scene, but it’s unclear if anyone was hospitalized.
