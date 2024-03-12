One Suspect Arrested Related to Saturday’s Stabbing in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 12)–One of two possible suspects in an early Saturday morning stabbing outside a north Lincoln bar has been arrested, accused of aiding and abetting and being an accessory.

On Sunday, 38-year-old Joel Martinez was developed as a suspect in the case and arrested. According to Lincoln Police, a 36-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the neck following an altercation outside of Lil Risky Sports Bar off of Bair Avenue and Superior Street. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital, where a second stab wound was found in the upper torso. The victim was still listed in critical condition.

Police said video footage showed Martinez was seen five to seven feet from the victim as he watched the attack. Martinez and the armed man were then seen fleeing the parking lot in a vehicle. No additional arrests have been made yet.