One Pound of Drugs, Pills and a Handgun Seized in Search Warrant

48-year-old Michael Weaver; Photo Courtesy of Lincoln Police
32-year-old Ava Matos; Photo Courtesy of Lincoln Police
58-year-old Mickel Burgess; Photo Courtesy of Lincoln Police
40-year-old Daisy Bacon; Photo Courtesy of Lincoln Police

Lincoln police recovered a range of pills and narcotics after serving a search warrant just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force seized a pound of drugs near 48th and Madison. Investigators seized 8.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 7.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2 oxycodone pills, 30 atropine pills, 29 zolpidem tartrate, 18 clonazepam pills, .1 grams of suspected heroin, $801 in cash, a loaded 9 mm firearm, and various scales and pipes.

Officers arrested 48 year-old Michael Weaver, 32 year-old Ava Matos, 58 year-old Mickel (Michael) Burgess, and 40 year-old Daisy Bacon on various drug charges.

