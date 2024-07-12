One Person Killed Thursday Evening in SW Lincoln Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–The investigation continues into a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car in southwest Lincoln early Thursday evening.

Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News the collision happened at Highway 77 and West Pioneers Boulevard, when a southbound car, driven by a 68-year-old man, collided with a northbound motorcycle while the car was attempting to turn onto eastbound West Pioneers. The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old Lincoln man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car, a 68-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic in both directions of Highway 77 in that area was shut down for several hours and reopened around 1am Friday. The crash investigation is still ongoing.