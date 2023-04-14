One Person Killed Friday Morning In Single Vehicle Crash Near Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Neb.–(KFOR Apr. 14)–A single vehicle crash early Friday morning in southwestern Saunders County has claimed the life of one person.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office late Friday morning said in a news release to KFOR News that a passerby called in the accident around 5:15am along Highway 79 between County Roads E and F, about three miles north of Valparaiso, or about 25 miles northwest of Lincoln. A vehicle was heading northbound on Highway 79 when it hit a cow in the roadway, causing the 2006 Buick Rendezvous to leave the highway and collide with a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and family members are in the process of being notified by investigators. There were no known witnesses to the crash, but if you have information, call the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.