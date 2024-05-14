One Person Died in Southeast Lincoln Crash on Tuesday Afternoon

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–A 30-year-old man is dead after he rear-ended a car and rolled his truck into a southeast Lincoln home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lincoln Police, two vehicles were heading north on 56th Street when they collided near Cooper Avenue, which is between Calvert Street and Pioneers Boulevard. The impact of the crash sent the truck rolling into a nearby garage and the driver was ejected. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the car was not hurt. There were no other injuries reported and it’s not clear if anyone was home at the time. The garage was heavily damaged. Police say 56th Street in that area was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.