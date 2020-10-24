One Person Dead, Two Others Injured In House Fire Near Filley
FILLEY–(KFOR Oct. 24)–The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office says one person died, two others are in critical condition following a house fire early Saturday morning at a home near Filley in Gage County, or about 48 miles south of Lincoln.
The State Fire Marshal said in a news release to KFOR News the identities of the victims are not being released, until family members have been notified. An autopsy has been ordered by the Gage County Attorney’s office to determine the official cause of death.
It was around midnight, when fire crews from Filley, Beatrice, Adams and other nearby departments were called to the home at 24738 South 162nd Road about a house on fire. First arriving crews found the house fully involved in flames.
The Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was an accident, a result of a propane leak inside the house.