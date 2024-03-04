One Person Dead In Saturday Home Explosion out in Wood River

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–The State Fire Marshal’s Office on Sunday said one person was found dead after Saturday’s house explosion in Wood River in south-central Nebraska.

Investigators discovered evidence of tampering with the natural gas system in the household. Investigators said the cause of the explosion was an act of arson. A body was recovered from the basement of the residence late Saturday night.

Several surrounding homes, businesses and structures suffered major damage in Wood River, and nearly two dozen more homes experienced minor damages.