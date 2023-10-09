One Person Dead in Combine/Train Collision Near Firth

FIRTH—(KFOR Oct. 9)—A collision between a train and combine early Monday afternoon south of Firth has claimed one life.

In a release to KFOR News, the Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at a crossing near South 110th and East Apple Road in northern Gage County around noon. The driver of the combine was pronounced dead at the scene and the identification has not been released.

The State Patrol is reconstructing the crash investigation and no other details were immediately available.

NSP has been assisted on scene by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Firth Fire Department, and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.