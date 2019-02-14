One Person Dead After Crash In Southeast Lincoln

A crash in southeast Lincoln Thursday morning has left one person dead.

Rescue crews were called to 91st and Highway 2 just after 9:30am.

Lincoln Police Captain Danny Reitan told KFOR News at the scene the initial investigation shows that a westbound SUV on Highway 2 rear-ended a semi-trailer.  It’s unclear if the semi was stopped at a red light or was moving at the time.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries have been reported.  Police say that 91st and Highway 2 will be closed for a few hours, so investigators can analyze the crash scene.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

January Tax Collections Come Up Short Washington Facing California “Revenge Porn” Charges 100 Pounds of Marijuana Seized During NSP Traffic Stops So Far This Week Man Gets 60-80 Years in Lincoln Drug-Debt Slaying Lincoln Children’s Zoo Increases Expansion After Exceeding Funding Goal New Report: Nebraska Continues to Rank Low Nationally in School Breakfast