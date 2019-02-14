One Person Dead After Crash In Southeast Lincoln

A crash in southeast Lincoln Thursday morning has left one person dead.

Rescue crews were called to 91st and Highway 2 just after 9:30am.

Lincoln Police Captain Danny Reitan told KFOR News at the scene the initial investigation shows that a westbound SUV on Highway 2 rear-ended a semi-trailer. It’s unclear if the semi was stopped at a red light or was moving at the time.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries have been reported. Police say that 91st and Highway 2 will be closed for a few hours, so investigators can analyze the crash scene.