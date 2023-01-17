One more reason

I am not a fan of Peeps. Never have been. The NEW Peeps coming to store shelves won’t help. What NEW PEEPS you say? The Peeps brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary by launching its Easter candy collection early this year.

Coming to a Walmart near you the line of Peeps include Dr Pepper and Kettle Korn flavors. Wait it gets better….Peeps will also team up with Mike and Ike for a Mike and Ike flavored Peep.

But wait there’s even more….Look for Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Peeps Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Peeps Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks.

I’ll have to pass on all of these flavors. If you want to give them a go, please do. They should be showing up on store shelves very soon.