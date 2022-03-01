One More Covid 19 Death Monday. New Cases In Single Digits
Lincoln, NE (February 28, 2022) Lincoln had one additional death from Covid 19 Monday. She was a woman in her 40’s. Her death pushed the Pandemic Death Toll for Lancaster County to 424. The Health Department reported nine new cases of the virus today.
COMPLETE DAILY INFORMATION SUMMARY
Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 51 Saturday, 13 Sunday
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 9
Total cases: 69,180
Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized and vaccinated
Total number of deaths: 424
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
50 with 34 from Lancaster County (2 on ventilators) and 16 from other communities (1 on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: low orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community remains high, but indicators are improving. Updated public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
At-home Test Kits Available:
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department received its allotment of at-home test kits from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The kits are now available in the main lobby of LLCHD, 3131 ”O” Street, during regular business hours. A limited number of kits will be available on a daily basis.
At-Home Test Reporting:
The Health Department launched a new resource that gives Lancaster County residents the option of reporting results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and connects them to helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 226,991
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 211,784
- Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 66.4%
- Booster doses: 119,768
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Tuesday, March 1, 4 to 6:30 p.m., McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd.
- Wednesday, March 2, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Saratoga Elementary School, 2215 S. 13th St; 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
- Friday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.