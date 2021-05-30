One man hospitalized after Saturday afternoon crash
LINCOLN – (May 30, 2021 – KFOR) – A two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon just south of Lincoln sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were both on the scene of the crash, which occurred near 98th Street and Pine Lake Road just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials say that both vehicles were traveling east on Pine Lake Road when the leading vehicle, a Ford F-150, slowed down to turn into Hidden Valley Golf Course. The trailing vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, failed to slow down, rear-ending the Ford and flipping the pickup onto it’s top.
First responders called for a helicopter to transport to driver of the Ford to the hospital with what they believed to be potentially life-threatening injuries, but his injuries ended up being less severe than they initially feared. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash.
Officials say that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.