One killed in Saturday night motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 77, just south of Warlick Boulevard.
Lincoln Police told our affiliate 10/11 NOW that a 27-year-old man crashed his motorcycle in the northbound lanes on the highway bridge just before the Warlick Blvd. off-ramp. A 10/11 reporter at the scene also saw a small SUV with rear-end damage just north of the crash site.
Officers with Lincoln Police and deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene, along with numerous troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol. Northbound Highway 77 was closed at Saltillo Road for much of the overnight.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene, but ultimately the driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries.
LPD says, at this time, the investigation is being turned back over to the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP was originally the first agency at the scene of the crash. Before Sunday morning’s update, the investigation had been turned over to police, according to LSO.
This is a developing story.