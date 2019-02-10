One Killed in I-80 Crash Near Milford

The Nebraska State Patrol says one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Sunday morning.

According to deputies, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the Milford exit. Emergency crews from Milford, Garland, Pleasant Dale, and Seward all responded.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an eastbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by Jason May, 50, of Omaha, lost control because of weather conditions and became jack-knifed on I-80 near mile marker 385.

Two other eastbound cars then collided with the semi. A 2007 Mercury Mariner, driven by Robert Robotham, 71, of Milford, struck the rear of the semi.

NSP says Robotham was trapped in the vehicle. Robotham was taken to Bryan LGH West campus but passed away a short time later at the hospital.

The second vehicle that struck the semi was a 2016 Toyota pickup, driven by Eliud Benitez, 42, of Omaha. His vehicle struck the front of the jack-knifed trailer. Benitez was not seriously injured.

About an hour later, there was a second crash in the same area when an eastbound semi-tractor trailer lost control as it was nearing the first crash.