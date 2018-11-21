One In Custody, Another Wanted After Attempted Stop Near Lincoln Airport

A 37-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, another man is still wanted after a car took off from police Tuesday night near the Lincoln Airport.

Police say officers approached the car in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3400 block of NW 12th Street. Officers were familiar with Jacob Whitney and the other person in the car.

Whitney was in the front passenger seat with a large knife and wasn’t complying with officers, as they tried to handcuff him, according to Officer Angela Sands.

Officers told the driver to get out of the car, but he took off at a high-rate of speed.

After a brief struggle, Whitney was handcuffed and police found a handgun in his waistband. Plus, several pipes tested positive for meth.

Whitney was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police continue looking for the driver.