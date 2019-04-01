One Day Without Shoes 2019

April 9th, 2019 will be the 9th Annual One Day Without Shoes event held by Cornhusker Bank.

Cornhusker Bank was inspired to start promoting this event by Tom’s Shoes which donates a pair of shoes to a child in need in a third-world country for every pair of Tom’s Shoes which are sold. Cornhusker Bank recognized the needs in our community for those with inadequate footwear and partnered with People’s City Mission to help satisfy those needs.

The public has been encouraged to bring their new or used shoes, or cash donations to help put shoes on the feet of Lincoln’s less fortunate. In the eight years of hosting this event, Cornhusker Bank’s seven locations and numerous business partners have collected over 131,000 pairs of shoes and monetary donations totaling over $67,000.

Several businesses around the Lincoln area, including Alpha Media, have partnered with Cornhusker Bank and People’s City Mission to provide shoes and monetary donations to the event.

Cornhusker Bank will also be hosting a One Day Without Shoes walk from the Cornhusker Bank Center at 84th & O to the People’s City Mission Help Center at 68th & P on April 9th at 11 a.m. to help raise awareness of the need for shoes.

Alpha Media has partnered with Cornhusker Bank and People’s City Mission and is providing a donation box for anyone who wants to make a donation of new or used shoes, as well as monetary donations at 3800 Cornhusker Hwy in Lincoln until April 12th.

For more information, or to find a full list of businesses providing a donation box visit cornhuskerbank.com/Day-Without-Shoes.