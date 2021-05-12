One Covid Death Reported In Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (May 12, 2021) Lincoln has had another death from Covid 19. He was a man in his 90’s, and was hospitalized at the time.
So far, the pandemic death toll in Lancaster county is 233. The health department also reported 14 new cases of the virus today.
The Full Daily Report:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 14
Total number of cases: 31,214
Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 90s who was hospitalized
Total number of deaths: 233
Recoveries: 28,525
Weekly positivity rate:
- May 2 through 8: 4.6 percent
- May 9 through 15: 2.9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 32 with 18 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 14 from other communities (two on ventilators).
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,208
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 136,257
This week’s public clinics (subject to change):
- Tuesday, May 11, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through clinic north of garages of the former Sears store
- Wednesday, May 12, City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first doses; and Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
Registration: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
