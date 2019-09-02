One Book One Lincoln Winner Named

The winner of this year’s One Book One Lincoln competition is THE FARAWAY BROTHERS by Laura Markham. The competition is held each year, first inviting the public to nominate books they feel everyone should read, then a selection of three finalists by a committee, and then a vote of the public to select the final winner.
“It’s the story of two unaccompanied minors who leave El Salvador and they come to the United States” according to Katie Murtha, the coordinator of the One Book One Lincoln competition for the Lincoln Public Libraries. “It’s about their journey, why they left El Salvador, how they got here, and then they end up in Oakland, California.”
She says the author wrote the story from her personal experience, which was gained while working in the Oakand California School District.
“It was about her experiences, working with children who were coming to the United States, starting High School with very limited English abilities, very limited educational opportunities, and, often, children that had trauma.
In short, she says, it describes the struggle that millions of migrants go through. “It’s the story about them trying to make their way in the United States.”
The one Book One Lincoln winner is suggested reading for every Lincolnite. Participating in at least one discussion group, or one of the related seminars, she says, can be helpful also.
“It’s fun to be around other people; people that have different experiences, different ages. They just have different perspectives, and I think that’s where you really get to understand how different people approach different things.
The book can be obtained at Lincoln’s libraries, or is available at bookstores.
Programs to help build additional understanding of the subjects raised in the book will be available to the public during the coming months. Two Lincoln Public Schools officials will appear at Gere Branch Library on Sunday, October 6, at 2 pm, to talk about how LPS addresses the problems of students in situations similar to those described in the book.
Many book clubs traditionally designate the winner in the annual competition as one of their selections to be read and discussed by their members. Anyone interested in booking a Library staff member to talk to or lead a discussion group should contact the Library and arrangements will be made.