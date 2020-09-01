On this date

On September 1st the following things happened. Why is this important? It’s not. I just thought it was interesting that the #1 song was called “Yes! We Have No Bananas” Imagine if in 1923 someone could see the song title of the number 1 song today in 2020. Today in 2020 the #1 song is “Dynamite” from the band BTS. Who? What would the 1923 YOU think of that song title and band name?
1923, “Yes! We Have No Bananas” by Billy Jones hit Number One on the pop chart.
Other events include-
1923, Heavyweight boxing champ Rocky Marciano, who retired undefeated with a record 49 wins, was born. He died in a plane crash on August 31st, 1969, at age 45.
1931, Country singer Boxcar Willie, “The Singing Hobo,” was born. He died April 21st, 1999, at age 67.
1933, Country singer Conway Twitty was born. He died June 5th, 1993, at age 59.