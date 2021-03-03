On The Couch w/ Emily Lazar aka September Mourning

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
March 1, 2021 – Emily Lazar is the first female rock/ metal front person to create and launch a music and animation NFT (Non-fungible token), on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Emily created and leads September Mourning, a transmedia project spanning music, animation, graphic novels, video, costume design and more. Naturally, she wanted to expand the universe of September Mourning into NFTs, a new realm of creative possibility on the forefront of the digital landscape.
NFTs are unique, limited edition digital pieces of art that the creator signs & authenticates. You can own each one forever like you would a vinyl record or sell it as the NFT appreciates in value on an NFT exchange like Open Sea. The artist gets a residual portion of the sale so you are always supporting them both monetarily and promotionally. Think of the space as a collectible marketplace for the digital world.
Emily is dropping a limited edition of 2 different NFT’s on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace.
Emily’s NFT’s combine extreme animation and music from the single “Wake the Dead,” with one version giving a slight nod to the Bitcoin and Ethereum meme culture.
Emily has a very limited number of authentic pieces of her art for this launch, which you can view and purchase at https://opensea.io/collection/emily-lazar-september-mourning-the-soul-collection,
She’s excited that, together, her supporters and her can help make her art their own, as they share their newly acquired collectible and help spread her vision.
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda recently dropped a similar NFT and said:
“The [NFT] I posted will be (must be, by design) 1 of 1,” the musician said. “What you own: the file (art?) … I can’t upload that file again. You don’t own the ‘song’ or ‘master’ or ‘copyright,’ but you own the file. For example, if I write an original lyric on a piece of paper, I own that lyric. If you buy that piece of paper, you own that paper. And it is one-of-a-kind. In this case, you get a certificate of authenticity via blockchain that you are the sole owner.”FAQs:
1. What are you launching?
I’m launching two NFTs:
A music/art one that speaks to my fans around the world, and a music/art/meme one which contains something special for the Bitcoin & crypto community.
NFTs are unique, limited edition digital pieces of art that the creator signs & authenticates. You can own each one forever like you would a vinyl record or as the NFT appreciates in value, if you would like, you can sell it to anyone, anywhere such as an NFT exchange like OpenSea…. Therefore profiting from the increase in value. The artist gets a residual portion of the sale so you are always supporting them both monetarily and promotionally. Think of the space as a collectible marketplace for the digital world.
2. What’s unique & visionary about yours?
Music and art feed my soul but as a touring musician stuck in a pandemic where there’s no touring, I need to find new ways to express myself and share my art with the world and possibly have it appreciate in value. NFT’s provide all of this.
3. What unmet need does your NFT meet?
This is a scarce asset and my first foray into a burgeoning new segment of the art world. I believe my art speaks uniquely to super fans, collectors, crypto traders and investors.
I’m deeply touched by the phenomenal prelaunch interest I’ve received from significant investors, whom I’ve been fortunate to connect with despite being in a pandemic.
FULL PRESS RELEASE https://madmimi.com/p/0ed2021
http://www.SeptemberMourning.com
http://www.instagram.com/emilylazar_sm
http://www.Instagram.com/SeptemberMourning
http://www.facebook.com/SeptemberMourning
