Omaha’s Auto Row District Put on National Register of Historic Places

History Nebraska announced Tuesday that the Omaha Auto Row Historic District has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places because it represents the birth of automotive culture in Nebraska.
The construction of most of the buildings in the district occurred between 1910 and 1920, the years when the auto industry in Omaha was booming. The district roughly consists of five square blocks primarily along Farnam and Harney Streets. These buildings used to house auto-dealerships, showrooms, repair shops, accessory stores, service stations, garages, as well as apartment buildings.
“First, it is always great to document and recognize the historical significance of a collection of buildings,” said David Calease of the History Nebraska Preservation Officr. “Auto Row, along Farnam Street in Omaha, was a major commercial area in the early twentieth century, obviously heavily involved with the automobile industry. And, second, this designation is also key to this area’s future. Today, it is known as Farnam Hill, and the historic properties within the district can take advantage of historic tax incentives to appropriately rehabilitate their buildings.”
