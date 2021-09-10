Omaha Turns Out To Honor Marine Coming Home
Omaha, NE (September 10, 2021) Members of the Public are lining the procession route through Omaha for the body of a Marine who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
The body of 23-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page was scheduled to land at 1:30 and to be transported from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha. Police encouraged the public, beginning earlier this week, to line the streets of the route to pay their respects to the fallen Marine.
Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport, which also killed at least 169 Afghans. A memorial service will be held Sept. 17 for Page.
Governor Pete Ricketts Thursday ordered that all U.S. and State Flags fly at Half Staff for the next week in honor of Corporal Page and all the victims of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks.
