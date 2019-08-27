Omaha To Lincoln Bus Service Under Study

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is conducting a feasibility study on a Lincoln to Omaha intercity bus route. The study will include needs, gaps and strategies for proposed transit routes between the two cities.
“We continue to work with our transportation partners to deliver statewide mobility by providing enhanced transportation choices to Nebraskans,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “Gauging the interest of Nebraska motorists in a Lincoln to Omaha intercity bus route is an important step in meeting our goal of maximizing existing transportation resources.”
Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings, scheduled as follows:
Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Greenwood Fire Hall (251 Broad Street,
Greenwood, NE 68366)
Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Lancaster County Extension Office
(444 Cherrycreek Rd., Lincoln, NE 68528)
Friday, September 6, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center
(2825 Y Street, Omaha, NE 68107)
The project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which is expected to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring of 2020.
“We look forward to working with our consultant and University partners to facilitate coordination among transportation providers and improving mobility options across the state,” said Kari Ruse, NDOT Transit Manager.
