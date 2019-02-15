Omaha Shooter Dead By Self-Inflicted Wound

KFOR news media partner 10/11 reports a man who shot his way into Uta Halee Academy in Northeast Omaha is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities at the scene.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Glandt confirmed Friday afternoon the gunman was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after attempting to gain access to an administrative building, but that no one else had been hurt.

Glandt said the shooter came onto the property for what was believed to be a targeted shooting, and later confirmed the suspect had a relationship with a staff member.

Multiple shots were fired, but no shots were directed at anyone at the scene. Shots heard during the incident were fired at a locked and secured door to an administrative building, Glandt said.

48 students and 30 staff members were on campus at the time of the shooting, but initial reports indicated no students were in the building where the shots were fired.

According to Uta Halee’s website, the campus is “a female-specific, residential program that offers young women opportunities to build productive and meaningful futures for themselves and their communities.”

Related: Teen Accused Of Pulling Weapon On Another Student