Omaha Senator Looking to Decriminalize CBD Oil

Omaha Senator Justin Wayne is looking to decriminalize the sale and use of cannabidiol in Nebraska.

The bill would remove cannabidiol from the marijuana definition and take it off the list of Nebraska’s controlled substances. It will also create a new I.D. process for law enforcement to determine if a substance is marijuana or CBD oil. The equipment needed and the hiring of a forensic chemist would cost the state around $300,000.

Nebraska’s Attorney General says the only legal CBD oil is FDA approved Epidolex, but there are stores around Lincoln right now selling items with CBD oil in them.

