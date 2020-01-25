Omaha Mayor Looking to Voters for Street Repair

Omaha’s mayor wants voters to decide whether they’re willing to raise their property taxes to fund a long-term plan for improving city streets.
Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday that she will ask the City Council to put a $200 million bond issue on the May 12th 2020 ballot. It would cost owners $35 more a year in property taxes for every $100,000 in valuation.
The city spends $41 million a year on street repairs. The mayor says Omaha should be spending at least $75 million a year.
