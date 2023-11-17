Omaha Man Sentenced In Deadly 2022 Memorial Day Weekend Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–The man convicted of manslaughter and DUI in the 2022 Memorial Day Weekend crash that killed two people and injured 20 others at 52nd and “O” Street in midtown Lincoln has been sentenced to 21 to 23 years in prison.

A Lancaster County judge on Thursday afternoon handed that sentence down to 20-year-old Kyvell Stark of Omaha, who was traveling close to 90 mph when he crashed into another car with 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo inside, sending both vehicles flying into a crowd of people who were gathered for an event on May 29, 2022.

The two women were killed in the crash. The crash report indicated Stark tested positive for marijuana. Another 20 people were sent to the hospital for injuries.