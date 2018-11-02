Omaha Man in Prison for Drunken Crash to be Resentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Supreme Court has ordered that a man imprisoned for drunkenly causing a crash that severely injured his young daughter be resentenced.

The high court on Friday rejected Benjamin Thompson’s appeal arguments to suppress evidence and also upheld his 12-to-15 year sentence for a fifth-offense drunken driving conviction.

But it said Thompson’s trial court erred in sentencing him to a total of 10 years on other counts – including negligent child abuse and failure to render aid – because it didn’t give a minimum and maximum range as required by state law.

Police say Thompson was drunk and had his three daughters in the car when he ran a red light and collided with another vehicle in October 2016. He sped away and was later found dumping alcohol containers in a trash can. His three injured daughters were still in the car.

The crash left his then 8-year-old daughter in a persistent vegetative state.

