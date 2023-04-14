Omaha Man Identified After Remains Were Found In SW Lancaster County

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 14)–Deputies have identified the remains found Tuesday morning in southwest Lancaster County, as that of a 68-year-old man from Omaha.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter on Friday said that the remains were positively identified as Gary Lew and on Thursday, investigators interviewed family members who indicated he had been the victim of a homicide in Omaha last month.

Lancaster County deputies turned the case over to the Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit, who then went out and made four arrests in connection to the case. The names of the suspects in custody have not yet been released and it’s unclear on the circumstances involved in leading to Lew’s death.

Trotter said Lew’s body had been in the ditch near SW 128th and West Martell Road for about a month, likely dumped off there after the murder happened in Omaha. Two workers on Tuesday morning found Lew’s remains.