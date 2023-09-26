Omaha Man Arrested in Child Exploitation Investigation

OMAHA–(KFOR Sept. 26)–A 48-year-old Omaha man has been arrested following a child exploitation investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release to KFOR News that the Tech Crimes Unit served a search warrant Tuesday morning at 4822 South 143rd Street in Omaha. The resident, Joesph R. Thompson, was arrested for one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Thompson was put in the Douglas County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.