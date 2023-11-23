Omaha Man Arrested And Accused Of Murdering Woman Found In Lancaster County Field

(KETV Omaha/KFOR Lincoln November 23, 2023) Omaha police with the help of Lancaster County deputies have made an arrest in the homicide investigation involving the body found late Tuesday afternoon just northeast of 98th and Havelock Avenue. KETV in Omaha reports 34-year-old Cecilia Perez was reported missing from Omaha on Tuesday, and she was last heard from on Saturday. A death investigation has been conducted, and Raymond Evans, 33, was taken into custody for criminal homicide.