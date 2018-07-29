Omaha Girl Severely Injured After Pitbull Attack

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a 10-year-old Omaha girl has suffered severe facial injuries after being attacked by one of her family’s pit bull dogs.

The attack happened Friday evening while the girl and her siblings were at home and their mother was at work.

Police say the 2-year-old female dog attacked when the girl went to pick up a knocked-over trash can. One of the girl’s siblings ran to a neighbor’s house, who called 911. When emergency responders arrived, the dog was still attacking the girl.

The girl was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Two other pit bulls in the house did not participate in the attack. Police say all three dogs were removed from the home by Nebraska Humane Society officials.

