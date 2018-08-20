Omaha Fugitive Is Armed And Dangerous

Omaha Police are looking for an armed and dangerous fugitive. 36 year old, Seneca Polite, is linked to an August 13th shooting. The warrant for his arrest alleges First Degree Felony Assault for a shooting at 45th and Lafayette. In addition, investigators believe Polite might be involved in other recent shootings in Omaha as well. Police say he has a history of gun use and of committing violent crimes. Polite is 6′ 5″ tall and weighs 275 pounds. If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

