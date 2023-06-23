Omaha Football Standouts Burt, Jones Commit To Big Ten Programs

OMAHA–(KFOR June 22)–A couple of Omaha metro football prospects verbally committed to schools in the Big Ten, with one of them staying close to home and the other going across the Missouri River.

Omaha North defensive back Donovan Jones announced on Twitter Thursday he’s accepted a scholarship offer to play football at Nebraska, as part of the Huskers’ 2024 recruiting class. Meanwhile, Creighton Prep tight end Michael Burt also took to Twitter and announced Thursday morning he’s verbally committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had offers from Nebraska, Illinois and Minnesota among other schools.

Nebraska got commitments from two walk-on prospects. Former Iowa Western quarterback Luke Longval has accepted walk-on offer with Nebraska. The same thing was offered to Washington State native and wide-receiver Cooper Wilson and he too accepted. Longval and Wilson will join the team this season.