Omaha Catholic Archdiocese Releases List of “Credibly Accused” Priests And Deacons

The Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha has released a list of 38 priests and other clergy members it says have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct.

The archdiocese said Friday that it sent the list to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which requested the information earlier this year. The report said 24 of the priests were under its control and have either died or been removed from the clergy. Reports on 10 other visiting priests and four deacons were also submitted.

The archdiocese says the allegations date back to 1956, but no cases were reported before 1978.

Omaha Archbishop George Lucas apologized to victims and their families, saying the church is “deeply saddened so many innocent minors and young adults were harmed by the church’s ministers.”

The Lincoln Diocese also released a statement on the matter:

In light of the recent publication of a list of clergy from the Archdiocese of Omaha who have had substantiated allegations of the abuse of minors or misconduct with minors, the Diocese of Lincoln takes this opportunity to provide an update on the actions taken to ensure that our institutions provide safe environments.

As announced on November 2, 2018, Bishop James Conley commissioned in October an independent task force of lay men and women to conduct an outside review of: (1) diocesan safe environment procedures; (2) all prior allegations of sexual misconduct or abuse of minors or adults made against clergy and other diocesan personnel; and (3) the handling of those allegations by the Diocese. This task force operates independent of diocesan staff. After the task force completes its review, the task force will provide the Bishop guidance regarding appropriate actions and specific reforms to ensure the Diocese is using best practices for safe environments within its institutions and promote healing.

The Diocese has fully cooperated with the Nebraska Attorney General’s state-wide investigation of all three Catholic dioceses in Nebraska and will continue to do so. The Diocese values the efforts of law enforcement in holding those that have committed crimes accountable.

It would be premature to publish any information regarding clergy and diocesan personnel while the independent task force is in the midst of its review. The Diocese encourages all victims of abuse to report their abuse to the Attorney General, local law enforcement or the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services Adult & Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline at 1-800-652-1999.