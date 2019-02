The objections of Democrats were brushed aside in the U-S Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Omaha Attorney Brian Buescher was approved in the Committee as Nebraska’s next Federal District Judge. The nomination has been blocked for weeks by abortion opponents who feared Buescher’s membership in the Catholic church would sway his vote on any abortion cases.

The nomination now goes to the full senate for confirmation.

