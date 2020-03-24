Olympic Swim Trials In Omaha Postponed, As Summer Games Rescheduled To 2021
OMAHA–(KFOR Mar. 24)–With the Summer Olympic games in Tokyo now postponed until 2021, that means no Olympic swim trials in Omaha this year.
It would have been the fourth time the swim trials were held at CHI Health Center Omaha. When they were held in Omaha in 2016, the Olympic trials brought in over $70-million. It’s not guaranteed the swim trials next year would be in Omaha, according to the Omaha Sports Commission.
There have been several major sporting events planned this year in Omaha. The NCAA Men’s basketball tournament opening rounds this month were to be held at CHI Health Center Omaha and the annual College World Series in June at TD Ameritrade Park each were cancelled by the NCAA two weeks ago, when the coronavirus outbreak reached the United States.