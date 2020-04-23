Old Green Plane Flyover Sunday

Collin Caneva and Craig Spilker are taking the Old Green Plane high above Lincoln to say thank you to Health Care Workers, First Responders, Essential Employees and everyone else keeping our city going.
The flyover will take place from 12pm-2:00pm on Sunday April 26th, take your eyes to the sky for The Old Green Plane circling the city and looking for your support. You can participate by making a sign, drawing some chalk art or anything else that can be seen from above.
With the help Chris Gorman, with Hurrdat, Media, Marketing and Entertainment Agency, the team hopes to create some great content that will demonstrate the unity Lincoln has for our community members doing their part to fight Covid-19.